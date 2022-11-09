Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago

Two teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

Police say two 17-year-old boys were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.

The boys were identified as the offenders who took a car and personal belongings from a 39-year-old man at gunpoint, according to police.

The vehicle was found at a gas station in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue. The offenders ran away from police, but were caught and put under arrested.

No additional information is available at this time.