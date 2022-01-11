Teens charged with pair of carjackings in Lawndale

Two teenagers were charged in connection with a pair of carjackings this week in Lawndale on the South Side.

The first attack was on Sunday, when the juveniles carjacked and robbed a 65-year-old man in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.

On Monday, the teens carjacked a 28-year-old man in the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

The teens were arrested minutes later and charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two counts of robbery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

They are due in juvenile court on Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately available.