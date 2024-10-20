Teens crash stolen car into Englewood store, owner says he's 'devastated'

The Brief Two teenagers crashed a stolen Kia Optima into an Englewood convenience store after a police pursuit early Sunday. Store owner Charles Martin said the damage is significant, and his cat remains missing after the crash. Police arrested the 14- and 15-year-old suspects, who were not injured, and Area One police are investigating.



A police pursuit led two teenagers to crash a stolen vehicle into a convenience store in Englewood, the business owner said.

The crash happened around midnight Saturday into Sunday at Paradise Dollar and Up, located at 74th and Vincennes.

Throughout the day on Sunday, the car remained inside the convenience store long after the scene had cleared.

Charles Martin, the store owner, said the damage is devastating.

"Right now, I'm devastated. It's gonna take a lot of time and money to repair this," Martin said.

The area where the crash occurred, a busy intersection, has seen an uptick in crime, with reports of shootings in recent days.

Kandy Mason, a mother and grandmother, called the situation "sad" and added, "Young men right now don’t have fathers in their life or great uncles. We have to keep praying for them."

As building engineers assess the extensive damage to the building, Martin said maintaining the store has already been challenging in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as many seniors and schoolchildren rely on the business for essential goods.

In addition to the damage, Martin said his cat is still missing.

Chicago police confirmed that the two teens, aged 14 and 15, were arrested and not injured in the crash.

Area One police are still investigating.