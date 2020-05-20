Teens missing from Northwest Side may be headed to Wisconsin: police

article

Two teenagers who were reported missing from the Northwest Side may be headed to Wisconsin together, according to police.

Douglas Villareal, 16, was last seen Tuesday in the 5000 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said. Kailyn Acoba, 18, was last seen Monday in the 5800 block of Christiana Avenue.

Villareal and Acoba are a couple and may be on their way to Wisconsin together, police said. Their final destination is believed to be Oregon or Washington.

Villareal is 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds with green eyes and black hair, police said. Acoba is 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.