Teen's truck gifted to him by Make-A-Wish Foundation stolen in Bedford Park

An unthinkable crime.

A cancer survivor was the victim of an auto theft — but it wasn't just any vehicle that was taken.

It was his late grandfather's truck that was restored and gifted to him by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Last July, 18-year-old Jacob Watson was surprised with the truck.

He had just overcome bone cancer.

Over the weekend, he was in Bedford Park at the Wintrust Sports Complex.

Two hours later, he returned to the parking lot, and his red 2002 Ford F250 was gone.

"All I did was ball my eyes out and start hysterically crying because that's not something you want to hear, and literally it was heartbreaking," said Jacob's mom Jaime Watson.

"I kept it nice over winter, and I hadn't had it out for not even a week, and this happened," said Jacob.

Police are looking for a gray Honda Odyssey minivan with completely tinted windows.

They believe one of the suspects was riding in that vehicle before he got into Jacob's truck.

The family has filed a police report, and are hopeful someone comes forward with information.