Tempel Lipizzans celebrate 65 years in the Chicago area

A tradition that dates back hundreds of years is still riding high in the far north suburbs. Tempel Lipizzans is celebrating sixty-five years in the Chicagoland area.

But their history, is a horse of a different color.

The white stallions are a sight to behold. Their carefully choreographed movements beyond magical.

"Their original purpose was for the Calvary. Then what happened when horses were no longer relevant on the battle ground was, what came in the Renaissance [which] was classical riding or classical dressage, which is essentially the art of horsemanship," explained Esther Buonanno, the program director of Tempel Lipizzans.

It’s on full display at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek, Illinois, about forty-five minutes north of Chicago. The "dancing" horses are a breed that is 450 years old. Buonanno is the granddaughter of the farm’s founder.

"It seems to be an experience that people want to pass on to the next generation, who were brought here by their parents or grandparents," she said about the performance.

The hour-long show is marked by several "wow" moments, but two tend to stand out.

"We let our baby horses go free in the arena and they are the first segment of the performance and they steal the performance very time…Then the airs above the ground, when you see horses actually come off all four legs and jump in the air. Anyone who comes out here sees how eager the horses are to actually do it," Buonanno said.

It’s history brought to life, like an amazing portrait that jumps off the canvass.