Temporary driver services facility opens in Chicago Heights on Monday

article

A temporary driver services center will open Monday at Prairie State College nearly a year after the permanent Chicago Heights facility closed.

"This is an important first step toward bringing much-needed services back to the residents of Chicago Heights and surrounding communities," state Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, said in a news release.

"The next step will be to get the construction completed on the permanent Chicago Heights facility on 209th Street. But until then, this temporary facility will be a huge help."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The Chicago Heights center closed in June 2020 after it was damaged by fire. People who used the center had to go to driver services facilities in Midlothian, Joliet, Naperville or Bradley.

Advertisement

"I’m hopeful we’ll get the regular driver services facility up and running soon, but for now, we’re working hard to make sure people still have access to the resources they need," said state Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.