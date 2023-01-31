Teen charged in trio of Chicago armed robberies that happened in under 30 minutes

A teenage boy was charged in connection with three armed robberies last December in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was identified as one of the suspects who robbed three people at gunpoint in separate incidents on Dec. 28, according to police.

Victims were robbed at the following times and locations:

A 55-year-old woman at 5:48 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 21st Place

A 41-year-old man at 6:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 21st Street

A 58-year-old man at 6:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road

The teen was arrested Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamlin Avenue. He was charged with three counts of armed robbery.

No further information was immediately available.