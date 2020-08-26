Expand / Collapse search

Tensions remain high in Kenosha as curfew goes into effect

Kenosha County
FOX 32 Chicago

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - At the same park where tear gas was deployed and projectiles were thrown at officers this week, law enforcement officers have taken aggressive measures to prevent any more violence from happening. 

A video taken just before 7 p.m. Wednesday shows a line of people in handcuffs at the Speedway Gas Station on Washington and 30th in Kenosha.

A large black bus in the parking lot had a gas can in front of it, a swarm of law enforcement officers and at least seven people handcuffed. 

A public safety alert went out asking for businesses to turn off fuel pumps in the area.

Just after 7 p.m. at Civic Center Park, video shows a U-Haul truck starting to drive away as law enforcement open the door and handcuff the driver. 

An armored vehicle quickly came to the scene. 

A curfew went into effect an hour earlier tonight at 7 p.m. and that will remain until Sunday. 