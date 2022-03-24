Terence Blanchard's 'Fire Shut Up In My Bones' kicks off in Chicago Thursday

Six Grammy wins. Two Oscar nominations. A career of awe-inspiring work – composer Terence Blanchard is one of the most celebrated music artists in movie history – and now his music skills are coming to the Lyric Opera House.

Combining the world of jazz with the world of opera’s, Blanchard’s production of ‘Fire Shut Up In My Bones’ is opening at the lyric for a brief run through April 8 – proving that whether it’s the big screen or the stage, Blanchard is one of the best musical talents on the planet.

Blanchard grew up in New Orleans, influenced by the sounds of the city – the types of sounds that have now found their way into his new opera. But, while he may be a Grammy winner today… he wasn’t winning any popularity contests as a kid.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Blanchard isn’t catching flack anymore – his multiple collaborations with director Spike Lee have turned him into one of the most celebrated music composers working today – as well as two Oscar nominations.

But shockingly…he was not nominated for ‘Malcolm X,’ considered by many to be his some of his finest work – he was just 30 years old when he wrote the score for Spike Lee’s epic – and now, on the 30th anniversary, we look back to the morning he didn’t hear his name among the Oscar nominees.

Advertisement

Whether it’s one of the big screens or the stage here in Chicago, Blanchard has plenty of work to be proud of.