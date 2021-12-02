'Terrible accident': Daughter of CPD officer who fatally shot husband defends mother in court

The child of a Chicago police officer who fatally shot her husband during an argument last month in their Northwest Side home spoke in court on Thursday.

Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, is accused of shooting and killing her husband, also a CPD officer, in their home in the 8500 block of West Winona Street.

She was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, Jacqueline Villasenor can be given probation or 3 to 14 years in prison.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The couple's daughter appeared in court on Thursday and said her mother does not deserve to face charges.

"It was a terrible accident and it was not on purpose. My family loves each other and that it was an accident," said Julisa Villasenor.

Investigators say the couple was arguing on Nov. 2 when Jacqueline Villasenor pulled out a 9mm handgun and threatened to kill herself.

German Villasenor, 44, grabbed for the weapon and a struggle over the gun ensued, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Villasenor, 39 | Chicago Police Department

As he tried to take the weapon, German Villasenor was shot in the chest; the bullet pierced his heart and exited his back before lodging in a wall, prosecutors said.

The couple’s 16-year-old son heard the shot and went to his parents’ upstairs bedroom, where he found his father lying on his back and his mother performing CPR, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Villasenor told her son to get her medical kit bag from her car and call 911, which the boy did, prosecutors said.

An off-duty officer heard the radio call that an officer had been shot and was the first on the scene, prosecutors said. Jacqueline Villasenor allegedly told him about the argument, which she said was over a previous affair she had, and the struggle over the gun when she threatened suicide.

That officer noted that Jacqueline Villasenor had a smell of alcohol on her breath, prosecutors said. She allegedly refused to submit to an alcohol breath test to determine her level of intoxication.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

German Villasenor was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Villasenor's next court appearance is scheduled in a couple weeks.