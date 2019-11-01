Texas couple’s ‘Alien’-themed gender reveal stuns family: ‘We were a little worried’

A gender reveal bursting with production value.

Father-to-be and huge fan of the “Alien” franchise, Aaron Rodriguez, decided to create a gender reveal fit for the silver screen with an homage to the 1979 classic sci-fi horror film.

The 36-year-old videographer from Houston, Texas, had his heart set on the “REVEALIEN” reveal, but his wife Melissa, 31, also a videographer, took a little convincing.

“I knew a long time ago that I wanted to have an 'Alien' theme, but my wife wasn’t so sure about that,” he said to SWNS, a British news agency.

“[Melissa] didn’t want it to be too gruesome, but once I convinced her that I could make it funny and gory she got on board,” he added. “My goal was to make people laugh and also gross them out a bit!”

The video, which cost somewhere between $2,000 to $3,000 from start to finish and clocks in slightly under two-and-a-half minutes, was premiered at a family gathering on Tuesday, the news outlet shared.

“We held a big party and showed it to the entire family on a projector outside, everyone was laughing, it was very well-received.

“My dad’s side of the family is very conservative, so we were a little worried about how it might go down — you know, showing it to grandma,” he continued. “But luckily she was laughing and she asked us lots of questions about it afterwards.”

Aaron originally filmed two versions of the short film, one with blue and one with pink streamers. He finalized the pink cut after the couple learned they were having a girl.

Though the quirky video was Aaron’s idea, his comedian friend Chase DuRousseau, did the bulk of the acting, along with Melissa.

Fittingly, the couple’s reveal took place around Halloween.

But the "Alien"-enthusiast has no plans to carry that over into the naming of his unborn daughter, due in March 2020.

"We're thinking of naming her Olivia, not Sigourney, nothing "Alien"-related," he joked to SWNS.

