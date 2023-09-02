Texas man charged with robbing bank ATM technician in DuPage County

article

A Texas man is accused of robbing an ATM technician in a Chicago suburb.

The Bensenville police and the DuPage County State's Attorney said Earnest Hudson, 23, was one of two men who robbed the ATM technician at a Chase Bank on Grand Avenue on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Hudson and his accomplice threatened the technician and took ATM containers with cash and checks, then took off.

He was arrested after a 100-mile-per-hour chase, police said, which ended with the suspects crashing their getaway car in Lombard.

Prosecutors said $38,000 in cash was found in the suspects' car. They said that car had been rented and then stolen plates were put on it.

Bond is $1.5 million with 10% to apply, and Hudson must prove the money he puts up for bond is not the result of illegal activity.