Texas woman, 2 kids hurt when ATV hit tree in Chicago suburbs: police

The Brief A woman and two boys were injured when an ATV they were riding hit a tree in suburban Lake County on Monday. The woman lost control while driving the ATV, police said. The vehicle then rolled onto the boys, who sustained minor injuries.



Police responded to the crash around 5:35 p.m. in the 27000 block of Chris Larkin Road in Ingleside, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Police said the 25-year-old woman from Lubbock, Texas, was driving the ATV, a 2021 Can-Am Outlander G2, with an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy riding on the vehicle.

They were riding in circles in the yard when the woman lost control and crashed into a tree, causing the ATV to roll on top of the two boys, police said.

Several bystanders were able to free the children from underneath the ATV.

The woman was knocked unconscious and experienced serious head trauma in the crash. She had critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The children had minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Lake County Sheriff’s police are investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if there would be any charges issued in connection with the crash.