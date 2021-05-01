Thaddeus Jones sworn in as Calumet City’s first African American mayor

On Saturday, Illinois State Rep. Thaddeus Jones was sworn in as Calumet City's first African American mayor.

Jones said one of his first priorities is bringing a casino to Calumet City.

"We will work on economic development," Jones told residens on Saturday. "We will work on bringing new houses to Calumet City. We will work on the crime in Calumet City. We will work on a public service agenda in Calumet City. We will work to repair relationships that have been broken with our residents."

Seven newly elected aldermen were also sworn in Saturday, including 7th Ward Ald. Monet Forte, the first African American woman elected to Calumet City's city council.

About 74 percent of Calumet City's residents are African American.

