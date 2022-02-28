'The Batman' star Colin Farrell fought for this iconic Penguin prop

The Dark Knight is gearing up to take on two of his most iconic villains in the new blockbuster The Batman, but fans have never seen The Penguin and The Riddler quite like this before.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with actors Paul Dano and Colin Farrell, who play The Riddler and The Penguin, in the upcoming Batman film, which hits theaters on Friday.

The Riddler is modeled like a Zodiac-like serial killer – and while this new take is fresh and terrifying, Dano will always love Jim Carrey’s iconic performance.

"Jim Carrey was my hero in elementary school and middle school," Dano said. As for what Carrey might think of his performance, the actor said. "I wouldn’t even want to be in the same theater while he watches me, I wouldn’t be able to bear it."

Colin Farrell is simply unrecognizable as The Penguin, buried under mounds of makeup and prosthetic – and while he was given a lot of freedom with the character, there’s one thing he wasn’t allowed to do - smoke.

"I don’t think the cigarette in the holder [is going to happen]," Farrell laughed. "Big studios make big decisions around such things as the presence of cigarettes in films. I fought valiantly for a cigar. I even at one stage said ‘I can have it unlit! Just let me have it unlit’ and they said no.

"Like a bunch of 12-year-olds were going to start smoking Cuban cigars because of [‘The Batman.’]"

The Batman hits theaters on Friday, March 4.