‘The Bear’ star Corey Hendrix talks Chicago roots, premiere of season 4

The Brief Chicago native and "The Bear" actor Corey Hendrix spoke about his role on Good Day Chicago. Hendrix talked about the relationship the show has with Chicago as its home, and how its influence has spread to the restaurant culture in the area. "The Bear" season 4 is set to release on June 25, at 7 p.m. CT exclusively on Hulu.



The fourth season of the critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning series "The Bear" premieres Wednesday on Hulu.

The show stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Chicago native Corey Hendrix, who appeared on Good Day Chicago.

Local perspective:

Hendrix talked about the show's connection to his home city.

"In Chicago, dude, you always want people at home to feel like they recognize the city, they resonate with whatever's going on," Hendrix said. "I can't give too much input and insight when I'm on set, but I just try to make it as authentic as possible."

Though Hendrix admitted he wasn't fully into the city’s famous Italian beef sandwiches, the relationship between Chicago food and "The Bear" has never been stronger.

"You know Chicago, we pride ourselves on being a food city, right?" Hendrix said. "'The Bear' is all about food, so I think this puts the city, you know, on display again, that it's recognized as a great, great food place."

When asked what fans can expect in the upcoming season, Hendrix said the show builds on many of the elements viewers loved in previous seasons, with an expanded focus on his own character, Sweeps.

Hendrix also talked about his personal success as of late, being nominated for three SAG Awards and winning one, while also starting his own project of shooting independent feature films right back here in the city with his creative partner, Javier Villamil.

The success of the show has brought Hendrix recognition in the Chicago restaurant scene. He said he views it as approval from the city.

"At least once a day, somewhere in the city, someone recognizes me—especially if I’m in the downtown Loop or a restaurant," Hendrix said. "Restaurant people, especially, always recognize me, and that’s what’s given us, I think, the stamp of approval for the show—from the restaurant industry itself."

What's next:

There is no confirmation of whether the show is ending with this season, a concern for viewers, but Hendrix hopes to continue riding "The Bear wave" and continue on with the amazing crew.

"I'm riding this wave, and hopefully I can turn it into something else. But I love the show. I love the team. It's fun to do. We film right here in my hometown; there are so many layers that make me love the show," he said.

The Bear is set to release on Hulu on June 25 at 7 p.m. central time. All 10 episodes will be available to stream.