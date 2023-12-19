'The Color Purple' cast talks about sense of community on set

The big screen adaptation of the musical reimagining of "The Color Purple" is coming to the big screen Christmas Day.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones, the film is an Oscar-buzzed adaption of the Broadway musical, which was adapted from the original 1982 novel and 1985 Spielberg film.

The stars of "The Color Purple" sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton and Fantasia Barrino told him about how much the community of the cast helped her get through the tough moments.

"It really felt good to finally work with women who have been through some of the same stuff. We all said ‘Do they see us?’"

"The Color Purple" opens in theaters on Christmas Day.