The Doobie Brothers to play Chicago-area show this August

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago
article

(L-R) Marc Quiñones, Patrick Simmons, Marc Russo, John McFee, and Ed Toth of The Doobie Brothers perform at Tribute Communities Centre on October 17, 2023 in Oshawa, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - The Doobie Brothers will perform in Tinley Park this summer as part of a national tour across 38 cities.

The Grammy-winning rockers will play a show with special guest Steve Winwood at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 24.

General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a limited number of VIP packages available.

Citi cardmembers will be eligible to buy presale tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour schedule

Sat., June 15             Seattle, WA                 White River Amphitheater
Sun., June 16          Ridgefield,WA           RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tues., June 18        Bend, OR                   Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thurs., June 20       Wheatland, CA          Toyota Amphitheatre
Sat., June 22           Concord, CA              Concord Pavilion
Sun., June 23          Los Angeles, CA         The Kia Forum
Tues., June 25        San Diego, CA           North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed., June 26         Phoenix, AZ               Footprint Center
Sat., June 29           Dallas, TX                  Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun., June 30          The Woodlands, TX   Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tues., July 2           Tulsa, OK                   BOK Center
Wed., July 3           Durant, OK                 Choctaw Casino and Resort 
Sat., July 6             Rogers, AR                 Walmart AMP
Mon., July 8           Jacksonville, FL         Daily's Place
Wed., July 10            West Palm Beach, FL    iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thurs., July 11          Tampa, FL                    MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat., July 13           Alpharetta, GA           Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun., July 14           Knoxville, TN           Thompson-Boling Arena
Tues., July 30         Charlotte, NC             PNC Music Pavilion
Wed., July 31          Raleigh, NC                Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sat., August 3         Camden, NJ                Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun., August 4        Bristow, VA               Jiffy Lube Live
Tues., August 6      Holmdel, NJ               PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., August 7       New York, NY           Madison Square Garden
Fri., August 9          Bridgeport, CT           Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat., August 10       Gilford, NH                BankNH Pavilion
Mon., August 12    Mansfield, MA                Xfinity Center
Tues., August 13   Saratoga Springs, NY   Broadview Stage at SPAC
Thurs., August 15     Clarkston, MI               Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat., August 17         Noblesville, IN             Ruoff Music Center
Sun., August 18        Cincinnati, OH             Riverbend Music Center
Tues., August 20     Burgettstown, PA        The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thurs., August 22    Cuyahoga Falls, OH     Blossom Music Center
Sat., August 24        St. Louis, MO             Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun., August 25        Tinley Park, IL             Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tues., August 27      Omaha, NE                  CHI Health Center
Thurs., August 29    Denver, CO                 Ball Arena
Fri., August 30        Salt Lake City, UT       USANA Amphitheater