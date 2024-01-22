The Doobie Brothers to play Chicago-area show this August

article

The Doobie Brothers will perform in Tinley Park this summer as part of a national tour across 38 cities.

The Grammy-winning rockers will play a show with special guest Steve Winwood at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 24.

General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a limited number of VIP packages available.

Citi cardmembers will be eligible to buy presale tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour schedule

Sat., June 15 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater

Sun., June 16 Ridgefield,WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tues., June 18 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thurs., June 20 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Sat., June 22 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sun., June 23 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum

Tues., June 25 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed., June 26 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Sat., June 29 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun., June 30 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tues., July 2 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wed., July 3 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort

Sat., July 6 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Mon., July 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wed., July 10 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thurs., July 11 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat., July 13 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun., July 14 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Tues., July 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Wed., July 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sat., August 3 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun., August 4 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tues., August 6 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed., August 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri., August 9 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat., August 10 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Mon., August 12 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tues., August 13 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Thurs., August 15 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat., August 17 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun., August 18 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Tues., August 20 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thurs., August 22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Sat., August 24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun., August 25 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tues., August 27 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Thurs., August 29 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Fri., August 30 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater