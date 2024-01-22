The Doobie Brothers to play Chicago-area show this August
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - The Doobie Brothers will perform in Tinley Park this summer as part of a national tour across 38 cities.
The Grammy-winning rockers will play a show with special guest Steve Winwood at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 24.
General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a limited number of VIP packages available.
Citi cardmembers will be eligible to buy presale tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour schedule
Sat., June 15 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater
Sun., June 16 Ridgefield,WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tues., June 18 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thurs., June 20 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Sat., June 22 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
Sun., June 23 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
Tues., June 25 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed., June 26 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Sat., June 29 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun., June 30 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tues., July 2 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Wed., July 3 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort
Sat., July 6 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Mon., July 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Wed., July 10 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thurs., July 11 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat., July 13 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun., July 14 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
Tues., July 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Wed., July 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sat., August 3 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun., August 4 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tues., August 6 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., August 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Fri., August 9 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat., August 10 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Mon., August 12 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Tues., August 13 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Thurs., August 15 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat., August 17 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sun., August 18 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Tues., August 20 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thurs., August 22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Sat., August 24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun., August 25 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tues., August 27 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Thurs., August 29 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Fri., August 30 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater