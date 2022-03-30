The Home Depot hiring nearly 1,500 this spring in Chicago

article

The Home Depot is looking to hire almost 1,500 people to work in its Chicago stores at a wide range of positions.

The home improvement retailer is accepting new applications for full-time, part-time and flexible positions in several departments.

Jobs are available in customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouses.

The company is touting an accelerated hiring process where applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying.

People are encouraged to apply online at careers.homedepot.com.