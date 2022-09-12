'The Jennifer Hudson Show': New talk show premieres on FOX 32 Chicago

The world’s 17th EGOT winner – and a Chicago native – kicked off her very own talk show on Monday.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson premiered "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on FOX 32 – but before she did, she returned home to Chicago where she walked the streets of Old Town with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton.

The two visited some of Hudson’s favorite spots before grabbing and booth and catching up, reminiscing about growing up in our city and how Chicago will continue to influence the show.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" can be seen Monday through Friday at 11 AM on FOX 32.