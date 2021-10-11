'The Last Duel' reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

A quarter century after writing "Good Will Hunting," Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting to write the new Ridley Scott medieval drama "The Last Duel."

The film is divided into three chapters, each told from a different perspective of a major character – and since the final chapter of the film is told through the perspective of a woman, the two Oscar-winning writers brought in acclaimed writer/director Nicole Holofcener to add a fresh view and voice to the film.

The three spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton, where Affleck and Damon spoke about the difference between their roles of writers and actors.

"I think we kind of wrote up on our feet," Damon said. "We didn’t really differentiate between the two."

Affleck added that they were never taught that acting and writing were "siloed, distinct things."

"One of the things that gave me the confidence to direct and write movies wasn’t because we thought of ourselves of writers, but rather just the process of what we did."

"The Last Duel" hits theaters on Friday.