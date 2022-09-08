'The Love Fridge' in Englewood that feeds community gets solar panels

The Love Fridge in Englewood is helping fill a need in the community, and now it's powered with sustainable energy.

The freestanding fridge is stocked with free food for those in need.

The fridge is positioned next to a garden where vegetables are grown to feed the community.

In addition to the fresh greens, donors place food in the fridge for others to eat.

Recently, the love fridge has been upgraded to run on solar panels and batteries.

"It's a beautiful sentiment, because we're working on creating a sustainable system, to also think about the capacity, the energy capacity, of a site," said Eric Von Haynes, Food Sovereignty and Mutual Aid Advocate with The Love Fridge.

The Love Fridge's slogan is, "take what you need, leave what you can."

For more information about the project, check out thelovefridge.com.