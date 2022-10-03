The new Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza combines the best of two Chicago staples

Say hello to one of the most Chicago collaborations ever.

Lou Malnati's and Portillo's are teaming up to create the metaphorical turducken of Chicago food staples: the Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.

Just the pie's description alone is enough to make you start growing a Ditka-esque 'stache:

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

"These legendary hand-made Lou Malnati's pizzas feature a flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese and are topped with Portillo's homemade and slow-roasted Italian beef, with your choice of sweet peppers or hot giardiniera to create the ultimate Chicago deep dish pizza experience," the website reads.

They are exclusively available on TastesofChicago.com.

The new Italian Deep Dish Pizza | Lou Malnati’s

However, the pizzas themselves come with a Gold Coast price tag.

Two 9-inch Lou Malnati's x Portillo's Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizzas with hot giardiniera will cost you $72.99 with shipping included.