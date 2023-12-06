The Perch restaurant reopens after fire, gives meals to firefighters

Ten days after a fire caused a temporary closure, the Perch restaurant and brewery is back open for business.

The business posted to its Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, saying they were awarding the first meals out of their kitchen to the firefighters who responded to the call.

"Thanks to their quick response, we can safely reopen today," the restaurant said in a statement.

The Perch is also donating one dollar from every beer purchase on Wednesday to both of the fire stations.