'The Red Angel': Chinatown sculpture honors Bernie Wong

A new sculpture called "The Red Angel" was dedicated Tuesday in Chinatown for a woman often considered an angel for the community.

The soaring steal work of art was unveiled in memory of Bernie Wong, who died in April. Wong founded the Chinese American Service League and is credited with helping hundreds of thousands, including the artists who created The Red Angel.

Wong's group helped the artists — who are brothers from China — become American citizens.

"I’m thinking of our friend Bernie. Her love, passion and great spirits have changed so many people’s lives," said artist DaHuang Zhou.

Wong wanted the work of art in Chinatown. It is located near Tom Ping Memorial Park, across from the Chinese American Service League.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP