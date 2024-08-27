Actors of 'The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat' share insights on portraying lifelong bonds

Based on the 2013 best-selling novel, the new movie "The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat" follows the lives of three friends over decades as they navigate through life together and apart.

The cast sat down with FOX 32 entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss what it’s like for characters to evolve over decades on screen – but say it’s nothing something they’re interested in when contemplating what happens for past characters they’ve played.

"I’ll be honest, I say goodbye to my characters when I leave that set," Sanaa Lathan said. "I’m always looking ahead, so I’m just like ‘Bye! Enjoy yourself!’"

Her co-star Russell Hornsby added "I believe that meeting the characters at a young age and watching them evolve into adulthood, you sort of feel like you’ve gotten that journey."

"The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat" is streaming now on Hulu.