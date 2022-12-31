The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says

The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night and rescue crews are working to evacuate people, FOX 35 has learned.

Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped on the ride.

ICON Park confirmed in a statement late Saturday that The Wheel lost power and that officials were working with Orange County Fire Rescue to evacuate people.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Katie Vahl

"The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests," the statement tread.

No other details were immediately released. It is not clear how many people were on the ride at the time.

FOX 35 has reached out to Orange County Fire Rescue and Orlando Fire Rescue for additional information. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

The Wheel is 400 feet tall and features air-conditioned observation enclosures, according to its website. It opened in 2015 after three years of construction.

In March 2022, Tyre Sampson died after he fell off Orlando FreeFall, a drop tower ride at ICON Park. Back in October, the park made the decision to tear down the ride after Sampson fell out of the ride's restraints.

The teen was visiting Orlando on spring break with another family from St. Louis, Missouri.

The ride – which was relatively new at the time – was billed as the world's tallest drop tower. It has been closed ever since his death.



