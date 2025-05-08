The Who take farewell tour to Chicago

article

The Brief The Who will bring their final North American tour, "The Song Is Over," to Chicago’s United Center on Sept. 7. The 16-date farewell tour, announced Thursday, marks the end of the iconic rock band's six-decade career. Tickets go on sale to the public May 16, with presales beginning next week.



Legendary British rock band The Who will bring their final North American tour to the United Center in Chicago on Sept. 7, as part of their newly announced farewell tour, "The Song Is Over."

What we know:

The band, led by founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, announced the tour Thursday, marking what they say will be the last chapter of their six-decade career. The farewell tour will span 16 dates across the U.S. and Canada.

"Well, all good things must come to an end," Townshend said. "It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal."

The tour, named after the band's 1971 song, starts Aug. 16 in Florida and ends Sept. 28 in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Chicago show go on sale to the general public on May 16 at The Who's website. Citi cardholders and members of the band's fan club will have access to resales starting next Tuesday.

The Who ‘The Song is Over’ North America Tour Dates

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena