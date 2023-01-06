'There's no other place like this spot': Future of Little Village Discount Mall remains unclear

Discount Mall is a one-stop shop for everything you need.

Items include fine jewelry and electronics, but also authentic Mexican items like hats and boots.

Discount Mall has welcomed shoppers all over the country for 30 years. The six-acre property along 26th street was sold two years ago for $17 million.

The new owner reportedly suggested larger retail stores for the space at the time of sale.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Currently,150 vendors occupy the mall, many of them in business since its inception.

25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said the owner’s plans are unclear as vendor’s leases are up at the end of the month.

"Why break something that is working? The mall is generating revenue and tourism to the city of Chicago," said Sigcho-Lopez.

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez said no formal plans have been submitted to the city’s planning and development department.

FOX 32 reached out to the property owner for comment on this story, but has not heard back.