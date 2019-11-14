These Apple AirPods Pro are selling for $68G

article

No stranger to expensive products, Apple recently released a higher-end version of its popular AirPods wireless headphones, the $249 AirPods Pro. But a Russian luxury brand has taken it several steps further and put the new headphones in gold.

Caviar, known for remaking iPhones, watches and other devices, has encased the AirPods Pro in 18-karat gold and is selling them for a cool $67,790.

"The endless luxury of the jewelry art in a grandiose duet with high technologies: the bright novelty Apple Airpods Pro in hands of Caviar masters was transformed into a sparkling gold bar," Caviar wrote on its website.

The firm notes that the body of the device, known as the AirPods Pro Gold Edition, is "made of one-piece 750-content gold" and can be "considered a truly exceptional accessory."

If you're looking to give the headphones as a Christmas gift, you'll have to act fast — Caviar said the AirPods Pro Gold Edition is a limited edition of one.

Last year, Caviar designed an iPhone X with a shock-resistant solar panel, a carbon fiber case and gold accents that sold for $4,500.

