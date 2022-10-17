These are the top 10 colleges in Illinois, according to WalletHub

The "early decision" college application deadline is fast approaching. The date is November 1.

Meanwhile, WalletHub has released its top 10 schools in Illinois.

Here are the top five:

1. Northwestern University

2. University of Chicago

3. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

4. Illinois Wesleyan University

5. Illinois Institute of Technology

The survey looked at 30 key measurements including student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

6. Wheaton College

7. University of St. Francis

8. Bradley University

9. Monmouth College

10. Olivet Nazarene University

When looking at all universities nationwide, the only two Illinois schools to make the top 25 were Northwestern University and University of Chicago.

The top school in the country is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, followed by Yale University, California Institute of Technology, Princeton University and Harvard University.

See the full WalletHub report HERE.