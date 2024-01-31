Thief breaks into Barrington mailbox

A thief broke into a mailbox in Barrington Wednesday morning and stole mail from inside, police said.

The mailbox is located at 607 E. Hillside Ave.

Police are warning residents that if you dropped off mail that contained a check or other financial documents at that mailbox, you are encouraged to contact your bank immediately and stop payment.

Officials are also recommending that you drop your mail off inside the post office or hand it to a letter carrier.