Thief uses pocket knife to rob victims in West Englewood

At least two people have been robbed at knife point in West Englewood over the past month.

Police say the offender would approach victims on the street and demand their property while threatening them with a pocket knife.

The offender would then flee the scene on foot.

The incidents occurred at the following time and locations:

In the 5500 Block of South Ashland Avenue on January 16, 2023 at 12:30 p.m.

In the 1500 Block of West Garfield Blvd on January 30, 2023 at 6:40 p.m.

The offender is believed to be a man who is about 5'10-6' tall. He wore a block skull cap, a black sweater, black sweatpants, and a red jacket.

Police offer some suggestions on how to stay safe: