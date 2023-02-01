Thief uses pocket knife to rob victims in West Englewood
CHICAGO - At least two people have been robbed at knife point in West Englewood over the past month.
Police say the offender would approach victims on the street and demand their property while threatening them with a pocket knife.
The offender would then flee the scene on foot.
The incidents occurred at the following time and locations:
- In the 5500 Block of South Ashland Avenue on January 16, 2023 at 12:30 p.m.
- In the 1500 Block of West Garfield Blvd on January 30, 2023 at 6:40 p.m.
The offender is believed to be a man who is about 5'10-6' tall. He wore a block skull cap, a black sweater, black sweatpants, and a red jacket.
Police offer some suggestions on how to stay safe:
- Always be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
- If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible