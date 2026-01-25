Chicago crime: Thieves beat man, rob SW Side store, police say

Multiple thieves beat a man and stole money from a convenience store on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5800 block of S. Archer Avenue in Garfield Ridge a little after 3:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 27-year-old man was inside the store when multiple offenders approached him and demanded money. The victim complied.

One of the offenders hit the victim on the head with a blunt object, police said.

The offenders took more money from inside the store and fled in a black sedan.

The victim treated himself for minor injuries.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.