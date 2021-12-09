Thieves caught on video stealing mail, possible donations from Naperville animal shelter

Thieves stole mail from a Naperville animal shelter Sunday and now the operators are seeking to recoup any fundraising donations that may have been stolen.

The mailbox outside A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter was broken into by two thieves who were caught on video.

Executive director Chris Stirn said she initially thought the wind had damaged their mailbox until she reviewed the surveillance footage from overnight.



"It's really disheartening, really sad that anybody would steal from any nonprofit organization, especially this time of the year when we receive the majority of our donations, and it's really sad to see that those donations won't be going to the animals that they're intended to go to," Stirn said.

The shelter receives the majority of its donations in December, according to Stirn, who said it's hard to estimate the financial loss from the burglary.