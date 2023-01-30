Thieves target Canada Goose on Mag Mile

Chicago police are searching for those responsible for a smash-and-grab on Michigan Avenue Monday.

At about 6:04 a.m., an unknown offender damaged the window of the Canada Goose store located in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Three unknown offenders then made entry into the store and took property from within.

The offenders fled the scene in a white-colored SUV.

No word yet on what exactly was stolen.

No one is in custody.