Thieves make off with 100 boxes of Thin Mints as Girl Scouts and parents unloaded truck on Northwest Side

About 100 boxes of Thin Mints were stolen as Girls Scouts and their parents were unloading cookies from a truck in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side over the weekend, according to police.

Two people walked up to the truck in the 6100 block of West Higgins Avenue on Saturday and took off with about six cases of the cookies, worth a little over $400, according to police and Girl Scout officials.

The cookies were being unloaded by Troop 25778. Girl Scout officials said the missing boxes were replaced so orders could still be filled.

Police reported no arrests.