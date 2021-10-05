Expand / Collapse search

Thieves pose as workers at suburban Chicago home, steal $3,000 worth of jewelry

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Wheaton
FOX 32 Chicago

Wheaton student wins 'Buddy's Helpers' award for work in poorest community in US

Jackson Moran, a senior at Wheaton Warrenville South High School, talks about being honored for his charitable work across the nation and at home.

WHEATON, Illinois - Police in suburban Wheaton are looking for two men who pretended to be workers, then stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Police said that the robbery happened on West Union Avenue on Saturday.

Two men in a dark pickup truck told the resident they needed to remove mold from the backyard.

One of the workers was allowed to come in to fill up a bucket of water.

After they left, the resident realized the bedroom had been searched and $3,000 in jewelry was missing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP


 