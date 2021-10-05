Thieves pose as workers at suburban Chicago home, steal $3,000 worth of jewelry

Police in suburban Wheaton are looking for two men who pretended to be workers, then stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Police said that the robbery happened on West Union Avenue on Saturday.

Two men in a dark pickup truck told the resident they needed to remove mold from the backyard.

One of the workers was allowed to come in to fill up a bucket of water.

After they left, the resident realized the bedroom had been searched and $3,000 in jewelry was missing.

