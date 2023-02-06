Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment

Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side.

A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.

After a few minutes she noticed two other males in her apartment. All three suspects ran away from the apartment, heading northbound in the alley, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Several of her belongings were stolen from the apartment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.