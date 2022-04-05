Thieves hit two Loop retail stores within minutes

Storefronts of two businesses were broken into less than 30 minutes apart Tuesday morning in downtown Chicago.

Police responded to a burglary call around 4:28 a.m. and found a broken front window at Macy's, 111 N. State St.

An onsite security guard told police two people made entry to the building and tried to steal sunglasses but fled after he confronted them, police said.

The suspects got into a white van where a third person was waiting and fled the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Less than half an hour later, a group of people broke the front glass window of LensCrafter's at 225 N. Michigan Ave., and stole merchandise, police said.

The group fled in an unknown direction.

Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are related.

Area Three detectives are investigating both incidents.

No one is in custody.