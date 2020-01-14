Thieves snatch phones from CTA riders in Loop, Near North Side: police

Police are warning residents of thieves targeting CTA passengers in the Loop and Near North Side.

In each case, the suspects approached someone on a train and took their cellphone by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

In the evening hours May 15, 2018, in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue

In the evening hours May 25, 2018, in the 100 block of East Lower Walker Drive

In the evening hours Dec. 31, 2019, in the 500 block of North State Street

In the afternoon hours Jan. 4 in the 800 block of North State Street; and

In the evening hours Jan. 11 in the 800 block of North State Street

The suspects were described as two males between the ages of 17 and 20, standing 5-foot-6 to 6 feet tall and weighing 140-170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.