Thieves steal three cars from Taft High School's driver's education program: CPD

A break-in occurred at Taft High School in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

At about 4:10 a.m., unknown offenders forced entry into a driver's education trailer and storage at Taft High School located in the 6500 block of West Bryn Mawr.

The offender took vehicle keys from the trailer as well as three vehicles that were on the property.

Officials at Taft High School said there was no indication that students or staff were present or harmed during the theft.

No one is in custody and CPD detectives are investigating.

The CPS Office of Safety and Security said it will work with school leaders to cooperate with the Chicago Police Department investigation.