Thieves steal from vehicles – including 2 postal trucks – on Far South Side

At least four vehicles have been broken into recently on the Far South Side, including two incidents in which someone stole mail from USPS trucks.

In the cases of the postal trucks, someone grabbed mail from the truck as the postal worker made their deliveries, Chicago police said.

The four total thefts happened:

About 10 p.m. April 12 in the 11500 block of South Maplewood Avenue;

About 1 p.m. April 15 in the 2100 block of West 115th Street;

About 3 p.m. April 17 in the 11600 block of South Bell Avenue; and

Between 1 p.m. April 15 and 12 p.m. April 19 in the 2400 block of West 114th Street.

Mail, wallets, keys, IDs and U.S. currency are among the property that has been stolen from the vehicles, police said. Two males wearing construction vests were spotted in one of the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.