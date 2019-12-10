Thieves steal US Postal truck in Chicago during holiday season

The United States Postal Police are on the lookout for one of their postal trucks after it was stolen in Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning. Chicago Police are assisting with the investigation.

The theft happened in the 2500 block of N. Ashland Ave. USPS says the procedure is for the mail truck to be turned off while the carrier is making their rounds. It’s unknown if the truck was off or if the keys were left in the ignition.

The truck originated from the USPS Office in the 2600 N. Clark St. The postal worker was not injured.

No further details were immediately available.