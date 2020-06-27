Thieves steal vehicles from Beverly gas station

Police are warning residents about a pair of vehicle thefts this month in Beverly on the Southwest Side.

In each case, the victim was at a gas station in the 9900 block of South Western Avenue when one or two men jumped into their vehicle and drove off, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first incident happened about 7 p.m. June 19, police said. The other theft occurred about 10 p.m. June 23.

The suspects were described as two men between 18 and 20 years old, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.