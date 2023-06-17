Thieves target trucks distributing alcohol in McKinley Park: police warn

Chicago police issued an alert warning South Side businesses of thieves targeting delivery trucks over the past few weeks.

In each incident the offenders broke into trucks delivering alcohol to businesses in McKinley Park and took cases of products.

Three of these thefts have been reported in the 3600 block of South Archer Avenue.

The first incident happened on May 30 at 7:40 a.m. then at 10:37 a.m. the same day.

A similar theft happened on June 13 at 10:40 a.m. in the same block.

Police are searching for at least one Black man between the ages of 16-30. He was roughly 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-11 and 135-180 pounds. The suspect wore a blue baseball cap, black hoodie, black pants and had tattoos on their right and left hands.

Anyone with relevant information can contact the Bureau of Detectives Area One at (312) 747-8384.