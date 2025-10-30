Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Balloon Museum, Haunted Halsted Parade, The Other Art Fair

Tricks, treats and good times await this Halloween weekend across the Chicago area. Whether you’re looking for a spooky scare, a family-friendly outing, or just an excuse to wear your costume one more time, there’s plenty brewing around town.

Here’s what’s happening in Chicago Oct. 31- Nov. 2.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Oct. 31: Three 6 Mafia Gods of Chaos at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 31: Lil Tecca at The Salt Shed Indoors

Nov. 1: Jeff Tweedy at The Salt Shed Indoors

Nov. 1: The Wombats at Vic Theater

Nov. 1: Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton at Credit Union 1 Arena

Nov. 1: Bobby Nsenga at Outset

Nov. 2: Everclear at Thalia Hall

Nov. 2: Ryan Castro at Credit Union 1 Arena

Nov. 2: Alice Smith at Garcia’s

Multiple dates: GRiZ at Wintrust Arena

Multiple dates: Dumpstaphunk at Garcia’s

Multiple dates: David Byrne at The Auditorium

Multiple dates: PinkPantheress at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Oct. 31: Chicago Bulls versus New York Knicks

Oct. 31: Northwestern Wildcats Women’s Volleyball versus Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov. 1: Gallagher Cup rematch at Soldier Field

Nov. 1: Chicago Fire FC versus Philadelphia Union

Nov. 1: Chicago Wolves versus Toronto Marlies

Nov. 2: Chicago Stars FC versus Angel City FC

Nov. 2: Northwestern Wildcats Women’s Volleyball versus Maryland Terrapins

Nov. 2: Chicago Wolves versus Toronto Marlies

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

The Sound of Music

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody

Chicks in the Office Podcast

Cameron Crowe: The Uncool Book Tour

Roy Wood Jr. at House of Blues Chicago

Night of the Laughing Dead at Laugh Factory

Paranormal Activity

What events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Underground MISadventure at the Field Museum

Shrink to the size of a bug – literally – for the Field Museum’s Halloween twist on its popular Underground Adventure. Horror host Svengoolie guides guests through a creepy-crawly world where soil and science meet fun. The exhibition runs until Nov. 2.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Other Art Fair

This isn’t your typical art show – it’s part gallery, part party. Over 110 emerging artists take over for a weekend of creativity, cocktails and interactive exhibits. The art fair runs Oct. 30- Nov. 2.

Balloon Museum: EmotionAir

Get swept away in this immersive, inflatable art experience. For the first time, the globally acclaimed Balloon Museum lands in Chicago. Tickets start at $53 for adult visitors.

Balloon Museum EmotionAir Chicago

Miles Davis @ 100: The Prelude

Celebrate the jazz legend’s centennial Oct. 31- Nov. 1 with film, conversation, and a live concert led by Orbert Davis. Tickets are $2, more information can be found online.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Montrose Monster Mash

The inaugural Montrose Monster Mash features local shops handing out candy and special goodies along Montrose Avenue on Oct. 31.

Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade

The 28th annual Haunted Halsted parade brings dazzling costumes, live performers, and $4,000 in prizes. The parade starts Halloween night at 6:30 p.m.

Día de los Muertos and Haunted House Party at Shedd Aquarium

Honor loved one during the Vibrant Ritmo del Mar Día de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 30 or dance to house music at the Haunted House Party on Halloween night. Both events include after-hours aquarium access and live entertainment. Tickets start at $29.95.

Navy Pier Halloween Bar Fest

Various bars along Navy Pier are participating in a Halloween Bar Fest. Your wristband gets you exclusive drink specials at places like Margaritaville, Offshore, and Harry Caray’s Tavern.

Andersonville Autumn Restaurant Week

Trade candy for candy food at Andersonville’s first-ever Autumn Restaurant Week. Prix fixe menus range from $35-$60.

Macy’s State Street Great Tree Lighting

Kick off the holiday season with the lighting of Macy’s 118th Great Tree Nov. 1 from 9 a.m.- noon.