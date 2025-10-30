Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Balloon Museum, Haunted Halsted Parade, The Other Art Fair
CHICAGO - Tricks, treats and good times await this Halloween weekend across the Chicago area. Whether you’re looking for a spooky scare, a family-friendly outing, or just an excuse to wear your costume one more time, there’s plenty brewing around town.
Here’s what’s happening in Chicago Oct. 31- Nov. 2.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Oct. 31: Three 6 Mafia Gods of Chaos at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 31: Lil Tecca at The Salt Shed Indoors
Nov. 1: Jeff Tweedy at The Salt Shed Indoors
Nov. 1: The Wombats at Vic Theater
Nov. 1: Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton at Credit Union 1 Arena
Nov. 1: Bobby Nsenga at Outset
Nov. 2: Everclear at Thalia Hall
Nov. 2: Ryan Castro at Credit Union 1 Arena
Nov. 2: Alice Smith at Garcia’s
Multiple dates: GRiZ at Wintrust Arena
Multiple dates: Dumpstaphunk at Garcia’s
Multiple dates: David Byrne at The Auditorium
Multiple dates: PinkPantheress at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Oct. 31: Chicago Bulls versus New York Knicks
Oct. 31: Northwestern Wildcats Women’s Volleyball versus Iowa Hawkeyes
Nov. 1: Gallagher Cup rematch at Soldier Field
Nov. 1: Chicago Fire FC versus Philadelphia Union
Nov. 1: Chicago Wolves versus Toronto Marlies
Nov. 2: Chicago Stars FC versus Angel City FC
Nov. 2: Northwestern Wildcats Women’s Volleyball versus Maryland Terrapins
Nov. 2: Chicago Wolves versus Toronto Marlies
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody
Cameron Crowe: The Uncool Book Tour
Roy Wood Jr. at House of Blues Chicago
Night of the Laughing Dead at Laugh Factory
What events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Underground MISadventure at the Field Museum
Shrink to the size of a bug – literally – for the Field Museum’s Halloween twist on its popular Underground Adventure. Horror host Svengoolie guides guests through a creepy-crawly world where soil and science meet fun. The exhibition runs until Nov. 2.
The Other Art Fair
This isn’t your typical art show – it’s part gallery, part party. Over 110 emerging artists take over for a weekend of creativity, cocktails and interactive exhibits. The art fair runs Oct. 30- Nov. 2.
Balloon Museum: EmotionAir
Get swept away in this immersive, inflatable art experience. For the first time, the globally acclaimed Balloon Museum lands in Chicago. Tickets start at $53 for adult visitors.
Balloon Museum EmotionAir Chicago
Miles Davis @ 100: The Prelude
Celebrate the jazz legend’s centennial Oct. 31- Nov. 1 with film, conversation, and a live concert led by Orbert Davis. Tickets are $2, more information can be found online.
Montrose Monster Mash
The inaugural Montrose Monster Mash features local shops handing out candy and special goodies along Montrose Avenue on Oct. 31.
Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade
The 28th annual Haunted Halsted parade brings dazzling costumes, live performers, and $4,000 in prizes. The parade starts Halloween night at 6:30 p.m.
Día de los Muertos and Haunted House Party at Shedd Aquarium
Honor loved one during the Vibrant Ritmo del Mar Día de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 30 or dance to house music at the Haunted House Party on Halloween night. Both events include after-hours aquarium access and live entertainment. Tickets start at $29.95.
Navy Pier Halloween Bar Fest
Various bars along Navy Pier are participating in a Halloween Bar Fest. Your wristband gets you exclusive drink specials at places like Margaritaville, Offshore, and Harry Caray’s Tavern.
Andersonville Autumn Restaurant Week
Trade candy for candy food at Andersonville’s first-ever Autumn Restaurant Week. Prix fixe menus range from $35-$60.
Macy’s State Street Great Tree Lighting
Kick off the holiday season with the lighting of Macy’s 118th Great Tree Nov. 1 from 9 a.m.- noon.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by FOX 32 Chicago's Justine Baker.