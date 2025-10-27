Chicago named one of the best U.S. cities for Halloween celebrations
CHICAGO - Chicago ranks No. 4 among the best cities for Halloween 2025, according to WalletHub.
What we know:
The report scored 100 cities based on 20 metrics across three categories — Trick-or-Treater Friendliness, Halloween Fun, and Halloween Weather.
Chicago earned an overall score of 58.20 out of 100, landing it in the top five.
- New York, New York
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Los Angeles, California
- Chicago, Illinois
- Las Vegas, Nevada
Dig deeper:
The study considered factors such as the number of costume and candy stores per capita, neighborhood walkability, safety, and the share of trick-or-treaters.
It also looked at weather conditions expected for Oct. 31, along with entertainment options like haunted houses and parties.
What they're saying:
"Halloween holds a big place in American popular culture, and we collectively spend billions of dollars celebrating every year. At the same time, it’s also a holiday that comes with a certain amount of risk, given that children visit strangers’ houses in the dark," Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement. "The best cities for Halloween are those that provide the safest conditions for celebrating, along with an abundance of activities, Halloween-related stores and good weather."
By the numbers:
Nationwide, Americans are expected to spend $13.1 billion on Halloween this year, averaging $114.45 per household among the 73% who celebrate.
What you can do:
The full ranking and detailed methodology are available on WalletHub.
The Source: The information in this story came from WalletHub’s 2025 Best Cities for Halloween report.