Chicago named one of the best U.S. cities for Halloween celebrations

The Brief WalletHub ranks Chicago No. 4 in its 2025 Best Cities for Halloween report. Rankings are based on trick-or-treater friendliness, fun, and weather. U.S. households expected to spend an average of $114 on Halloween this year.



Chicago ranks No. 4 among the best cities for Halloween 2025, according to WalletHub.

What we know:

The report scored 100 cities based on 20 metrics across three categories — Trick-or-Treater Friendliness, Halloween Fun, and Halloween Weather.

Chicago earned an overall score of 58.20 out of 100, landing it in the top five.

New York, New York Jersey City, New Jersey Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois Las Vegas, Nevada

Dig deeper:

The study considered factors such as the number of costume and candy stores per capita, neighborhood walkability, safety, and the share of trick-or-treaters.

It also looked at weather conditions expected for Oct. 31, along with entertainment options like haunted houses and parties.

What they're saying:

"Halloween holds a big place in American popular culture, and we collectively spend billions of dollars celebrating every year. At the same time, it’s also a holiday that comes with a certain amount of risk, given that children visit strangers’ houses in the dark," Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement. "The best cities for Halloween are those that provide the safest conditions for celebrating, along with an abundance of activities, Halloween-related stores and good weather."

By the numbers:

Nationwide, Americans are expected to spend $13.1 billion on Halloween this year, averaging $114.45 per household among the 73% who celebrate.

What you can do:

The full ranking and detailed methodology are available on WalletHub.