Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Buddy Guy residency, Tomorrow Never Knows Festival

CHICAGO - Welcome to another weekend! From dry January experiences to winter farmers markets, and cheering on the Bears, this weekend brings a mix of events across Chicago.
What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?
Jan. 9: State Champs at The Salt Shed Indoors
Jan. 9: Rock & Rye at Garcia’s Chicago
Jan. 10: Mavis Staples at The Chicago Theatre
Jan 10: Sherm at Garcia’s Chicago
Multiple dates: Not for Radio at The Auditorium
Multiple dates: Bill Murray & his Blood Brothers at Thalia Hall
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 9: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals
Jan. 10: Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks
Jan. 10: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers NFC Wild Card Game
Jan. 10: Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars
Jan. 11: Loyola Women’s Basketball vs. St. Louis
Jan. 11: Chicago Wolves vs. Manitoba Moose
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jamie Kennedy at Chicago Improv
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 9-11
Tomorrow Never Knows Festival
The annual Tomorrow Never Knows Festival runs Jan. 8-31, 2026, bringing local artists and national acts to multiple venues across Chicago for a winter showcase of indie music and comedy. The festival is 18+, with ticket prices varying by show and venue.
The Unspirited Dinner
On Jan 9 at 6 p.m., Viceroy Chicago is debuting a one-night, spirit-free dining experience featuring a four-course menu paired with zero-proof cocktails. The event takes place at Somerset inside the hotel and costs $125 per person, open to guests 21 and older.
Founder’s Day Celebration at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum celebrates Founder’s Day on Saturday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., marking the founding of the Chicago Academy of Sciences in 1857. The event includes hands-on activities and exhibit access and is free with museum admission.
Buddy Guy's January Residency
Blues legend Buddy Guy returns for his annual January residency with multiple performances throughout the month at Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago. Tickets are required, with prices varying by show date.
Indoor Farmers Market at Water Tower Place
Water Tower Place’s indoor farmers market returns Sunday, Jan. 11, and runs weekly through March 29 from noon to 4 p.m. on Level 4 at 835 N. Michigan Ave. The market is free to attend and features more than 75 vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.
