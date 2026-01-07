Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Buddy Guy residency, Tomorrow Never Knows Festival

Welcome to another weekend! From dry January experiences to winter farmers markets, and cheering on the Bears, this weekend brings a mix of events across Chicago.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

Jan. 9: State Champs at The Salt Shed Indoors

Jan. 9: Rock & Rye at Garcia’s Chicago

Jan. 10: Mavis Staples at The Chicago Theatre

Jan 10: Sherm at Garcia’s Chicago

Multiple dates: Not for Radio at The Auditorium

Multiple dates: Bill Murray & his Blood Brothers at Thalia Hall

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Jan. 9: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals

Jan. 10: Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks

Jan. 10: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers NFC Wild Card Game

Jan. 10: Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars

Jan. 11: Loyola Women’s Basketball vs. St. Louis

Jan. 11: Chicago Wolves vs. Manitoba Moose

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

The Phantom of the Opera

Jamie Kennedy at Chicago Improv

Things to do in Chicago Jan. 9-11

The annual Tomorrow Never Knows Festival runs Jan. 8-31, 2026, bringing local artists and national acts to multiple venues across Chicago for a winter showcase of indie music and comedy. The festival is 18+, with ticket prices varying by show and venue.

On Jan 9 at 6 p.m., Viceroy Chicago is debuting a one-night, spirit-free dining experience featuring a four-course menu paired with zero-proof cocktails. The event takes place at Somerset inside the hotel and costs $125 per person, open to guests 21 and older.

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum celebrates Founder’s Day on Saturday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., marking the founding of the Chicago Academy of Sciences in 1857. The event includes hands-on activities and exhibit access and is free with museum admission.

Blues legend Buddy Guy returns for his annual January residency with multiple performances throughout the month at Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago. Tickets are required, with prices varying by show date.

Indoor Farmers Market at Water Tower Place

Water Tower Place’s indoor farmers market returns Sunday, Jan. 11, and runs weekly through March 29 from noon to 4 p.m. on Level 4 at 835 N. Michigan Ave. The market is free to attend and features more than 75 vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.